Edway R. Johnson, 84, an entrepreneur with expertise in the nuclear energy field, died on Nov. 28, 2012, in Fairfax, Va., following a lengthy illness.
Born in Lima, Ohio, Johnson spent two years in the Navy before earning a B.S. in chemistry from Bowling Green State University in Ohio in 1951.
Early in his career, he joined National Lead Co. of Ohio, developing processes that sparked his interest in the nuclear energy field.
Joining with three National Lead associates, he formed Nuclear Fuel Services, a supplier of nuclear fuel to the Navy.
In the 1960s, he formed the engineering firm JAI Corp., which he headed until the end of 2011. Johnson then worked as a private consultant in the nuclear energy industry for companies in the U.S. and around the world.
He received numerous awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the U.S. Nuclear Infrastructure Council in 2011. He was a member of numerous professional organizations and was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1957.
Johnson is survived by his wife of 50 years, Geraldine; daughters, Melinda Emery, Deborah Sutton, Jillanna Lane, Marianna Corum, and Constance Barton; sons, Edway II and Theodore; 19 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
