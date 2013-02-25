Esmond E. Drott, 80, a retired Monsanto chemist, died on March 14, 2012.
Born in Hammond, La., Drott earned a B.S. in chemistry in 1952 from Southeastern Louisiana University before earning both a master’s degree and a Ph.D. from Louisiana State University.
Drott carved out a 40-year career with Monsanto, working in Texas City, Texas, and Pensacola, Fla., and developing expertise in polymer characterization. He also served as an adjunct professor at Pensacola Junior College. He was a member of the Instrument Society of America, the Society of Plastics Engineers, and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1955.
He was active in his community and loved to travel, play golf and bridge, and research family history.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley; son, Cary; daughters, Susan Arent, Kristi Wendik, and Julie; and 10 grandchildren.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.organd should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter