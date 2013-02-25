Flame Retardant Group Launches

A group of flame retardant and polymer makers have formed the Phosphorus, Inorganic & Nitrogen Flame Retardants Association-North America. An offshoot of the European Chemical Industry Council, Pinfa-NA intends to “advance the use of environmentally friendly flame retardants,” says Marc Lebel, chairman of the group and CEO of FRX Polymers, a founding member along with Switzerland’s Clariant and Germany’s Nabaltec. The American Chemistry Council, the main U.S. chemical industry group, has been a vocal defender of halogenated flame retardant makers. Other members of the new organization include flame retardants maker J. M. Huber and plastics compounder PolyOne.
