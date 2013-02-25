Advertisement

Environment

Government Roundup

February 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 8
A fee of $20 per ton on greenhouse gas emissions from large companies would be required under legislation introduced by Sens. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) and Bernard Sanders (I-Vt.). The bill (S. 332) is an alternative to cap-and-trade legislation and would raise $90 billion in its first year, the senators say.

Radioactive and chemical contamination is leaking from an underground tank at the former nuclear weapons site in Hanford, Wash. Officials say it does not currently threaten groundwater. The site’s tanks were thought to have been stabilized.

Climate change puts the federal government at significant financial risk, says a report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO-13-359T). GAO, the investigative arm of Congress, says the U.S. needs a government-wide approach to prepare for and manage this risk.

President Barack Obama’s recent executive order directing agencies to expand cyber threat information sharing with the private sector complements ongoing industry efforts, says the American Chemistry Council. “The sharing of accurate, timely, and actionable threat information is critical to creating a successful partnership to counter cyber attacks,” the industry group says.

Criminal penalties of $400 million will be paid under a negotiated agreement by offshore oil rig owner and operator Transocean for its role in the deadly 2010 Deep­water Horizon explosion in the Gulf of Mexico. Also, a federal judge approved a $1 billion settlement of civil claims against Transocean.

