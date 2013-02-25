Indorama Slates Fertilizer Complex

Thailand’s Indorama Group has arranged financing for a $1.2 billion fertilizer project in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. Using locally sourced natural gas, the project will make 2,300 metric tons of ammonia and 4,000 metric tons of urea per day at a 400-acre complex where Indorama now produces polyolefins and polyethylene terephthalate. Set to open in 2015, the fertilizer complex will supply local farmers and export to the Americas, Indorama says.
