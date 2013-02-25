Italian Firm Formed For Catalysis R&D

The high-throughput experimentation company Freeslate is working with a chemistry professor at the University of Naples Federico II, in Italy, to launch HTExplore, a new company that will provide high-throughput experimentation services in organometallic catalysis, with a focus on olefin polymerization. HTExplore will be incubated in the department of chemical sciences, where professor Vincenzo Busico operates the Laboratory of Stereoselective Polymerizations. Freeslate has supplied HTExplore with equipment that can run 48 experiments at a time.
