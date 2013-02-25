Advertisement

People

Jerome M. Schulman

by Susan J. Ainsworth
February 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 8
Jerome M. Schulman, 74, a physical organic chemist and professor emeritus of chemistry at Queens College of the City University of New York, died on July 24, 2012.

A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Schulman received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., in 1960. He earned an M.A. in chemistry in 1961 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1964 at Columbia University, working with Thomas Katz.

Schulman then worked as a research associate, first at New York University and later at Yeshiva University’s Belfer Graduate School of Science. He started his teaching career at Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (now Polytechnic Institute of New York University) in 1968.

Schulman joined Queens College in 1971 as an associate professor and was promoted to full professor in 1973. He taught introductory college chemistry and many undergraduate- and graduate-level physical chemistry courses. He also served as a visiting professor in the department of pharmacology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine from 1980 to 1981.

A distinguished scholar with expertise in theoretical chemistry and physics, Schulman conducted research in areas including Raman and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and thermodynamic and quantum mechanical calculations. After retiring from teaching in 2001, he continued his research until a few months before his death. Schulman was an emeritus member of ACS who joined in 1970.

Schulman is survived by his wife, Karen; sister, Linda Metz; and stepdaughter, Diana Corless.

