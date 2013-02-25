Ju-Nam (Jay) Chew, 88, a retired Mobil Research & Development chemical engineer, died on June 15, 2012.
Born in the village of Soo-Kai in China’s Guangdong province, Chew immigrated to the U.S. at age five, when his parents settled in El Paso, Texas.
Chew earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering in 1944 at the University of Texas, Austin, before attending graduate school at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He later returned to UT Austin to earn an M.S. in 1947 and a Ph.D. in 1953, both in chemical engineering.
He then joined Mobil Research & Development’s Field Research Laboratory in Dallas, where he would remain for his entire career. After retiring in 1985, Chew taught part-time at UT Arlington. Later, he and his wife, Pearl, spent a year teaching English at the Southwest Petroleum Institute in Nanchong, China. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1945.
A member of Oak Cliff Christian Church, Chew delivered for Meals on Wheels for 29 years and volunteered at Oak Cliff Churches for Emergency Aid for 27 years.
Chew’s wife, whom he married in 1947, died in 1996. He is survived by his sons, Larry, Robert, and Stephen; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
