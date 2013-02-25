Neglected Corrosion In Pipe Led To Chevron Refinery Fire In California

Long-ignored severe sulfidation corrosion at a Northern California refinery caused a pipe rupture and fire, injuring six workers and driving more than 15,000 people to seek emergency medical care. That’s the conclusion of a report that is part of the federal Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board’s (CSB) probe of an Aug. 6, 2012, Chevron refinery accident. The metallurgical lab Anamet Inc. found that an 8-inch carbon steel pipe, installed in 1976, ruptured because of corrosion. The pipe carried hot crude oil with naturally occurring sulfuric compounds, the report says, adding that samples of the piping showed very low concentrations of corrosion-inhibiting silicon. Chevron knew of the problem, and its own inspectors had recommended the pipe be replaced as far back as 2002, California Division of OSHA Chief Ellen Widess says. CSB’s investigation is ongoing.
