Norman L. Goldman, 79, professor emeritus of chemistry and biochemistry at Queens College of the City University of New York (CUNY), died on Sept. 25, 2012.
Goldman received a B.S. in chemistry from City College of CUNY in 1954, an M.A. in organic chemistry from Harvard University in 1956, and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Columbia University in 1959, working with Gilbert Stork. He then accepted a National Science Foundation postdoctoral fellowship at Imperial College London, working with Derek H. R. Barton.
Goldman joined Queens College’s chemistry department in 1961, rising through the ranks to become professor in 1979. He maintained an active synthetic organic chemistry research program and served as department chair for two terms.
While at Queens College, he was instrumental in developing the M.A. chemistry program at Queens College and the Ph.D. chemistry program at CUNY Graduate Center. He served as dean of Queens College’s mathematics and natural sciences division from 1977 until his retirement from the college in 1998. During that period, he helped oversee the construction of a new science facility at the college.
Goldman was a member of Sigma Xi, Phi Beta Kappa, the New York Academy of Sciences, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1959.
A devoted New York Giants fan, Goldman was known for his wry sense of humor, easygoing manner, and generosity to many charities.
Goldman is survived by his brother, Melvin.
