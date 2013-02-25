Paul H. Gross, 80, professor emeritus of chemistry at the University of the Pacific (UOP), Stockton, Calif., died on May 21, 2012, in Columbia, S.C.
Born in Germany, Gross studied at the Free University of Berlin, receiving undergraduate degrees in chemistry and science before earning a Ph.D. in chemistry there in 1961. The following year, he accepted a postdoc position at UOP.
He began his academic career in 1964, teaching general chemistry at both UOP and San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton for a year.
Gross then spent a year as a research associate in Roger Jeanloz’ research group at Massachusetts General Hospital, studying the synthesis of amino sugars.
In 1967, Gross returned to the UOP faculty as an associate professor in the chemistry department within its College of the Pacific. He became a full professor in 1970. A synthetic peptide chemist, Gross led a dynamic, carbohydrate-focused research group in organic chemistry and published papers in numerous journals. He retired in 1999 but remained active on campus, teaching graduate students and assisting other professors.
Gross received the university’s Distinguished Faculty Award and its Order of Pacific Award. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1964.
Gross is survived by his wife, Uta; four children; and several grandchildren.
