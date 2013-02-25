Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Paul H. Gross

by Susan J. Ainsworth
February 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Paul H. Gross, 80, professor emeritus of chemistry at the University of the Pacific (UOP), Stockton, Calif., died on May 21, 2012, in Columbia, S.C.

Born in Germany, Gross studied at the Free University of Berlin, receiving undergraduate degrees in chemistry and science before earning a Ph.D. in chemistry there in 1961. The following year, he accepted a postdoc position at UOP.

He began his academic career in 1964, teaching general chemistry at both UOP and San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton for a year.

Gross then spent a year as a research associate in Roger Jeanloz’ research group at Massachusetts General Hospital, studying the synthesis of amino sugars.

In 1967, Gross returned to the UOP faculty as an associate professor in the chemistry department within its College of the Pacific. He became a full professor in 1970. A synthetic peptide chemist, Gross led a dynamic, carbohydrate-focused research group in organic chemistry and published papers in numerous journals. He retired in 1999 but remained active on campus, teaching graduate students and assisting other professors.

Gross received the university’s Distinguished Faculty Award and its Order of Pacific Award. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1964.

Gross is survived by his wife, Uta; four children; and several grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
John F. Hansen
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Krishna Balasubramanian
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Minas Prodromos Georgiadis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE