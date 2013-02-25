Roche Buys Into Chiasma Drug

Roche will pay the privately held biotech firm Chiasma $65 million up front for the global rights to Octreolin, an oral form of the peptide octreotide, a somatostatin analog that is available only in an injectable form. Octreolin is currently in Phase III studies as a treatment for acromegaly, a syndrome caused by overproduction of growth hormone. Jerusalem-based Chiasma, which specializes in making oral versions of injectable drugs, could score up to $530 million in milestones as Octreolin moves toward the market.
