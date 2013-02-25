Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Select Nanocrystal Facets Activate Oxygen

Study finds Pd {100} facets selectively induce oxygen electronic excitation and subsequent oxidation reactions

by Mitch Jacoby
February 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Faceted nanocubes, as shown in this TEM image (right), activate O2 more readily than do nanooctahedrons.
This TEM image shows nanooctahedrons.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Faceted nanocubes, as shown in this TEM image (right), activate O2 more readily than do nanooctahedrons.

Oxidation reactions between organic compounds and O2 often require an activation step to promote O2’s electronic configuration from a triplet ground spin state to a singlet excited state. Noble-metal nano­particles can catalyze such oxidations, but the metal’s role in electronic excitations has remained unclear. To sort out those details, Ran Long, Yujie Xiong, and coworkers at the University of Science & Technology of China studied model single-facet nanocrystals—{100}-faceted nanocubes and {111}-faceted nanooctahedrons. The team found that palladium {100} facets readily promote O2 spin flipping and subsequent oxidations, and Pd {111} facets do not (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja311739v). The group established the {100} facets’ knack for exciting O2 in a series of electron spin resonance spectroscopy control tests on probe molecules and singlet-oxygen scavengers. They also showed that {100}-faceted Pd crystals selectively mediate glucose oxidation and human cervical cancer cell death. The group proposes that these findings, which may lead to improved catalysts and cancer treatments, can be attributed to facet-specific differences in O2’s bond length and magnetic moment that are induced upon adsorption on the nanocrystals.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE