Senators Want More Scrutiny Of Flame Retardants By The Environmental Protection Agency

by Cheryl Hogue
February 25, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 8
Twenty-three U.S. senators last week called for EPA to increase the number of flame-retardant chemicals it is assessing for health risks. EPA is currently conducting detailed risk assessments of a class of structurally related flame retardants and four individual flame-retardant compounds. The 22 Democrats and an Independent noted in a letter to EPA Acting Administrator Robert Perciasepe that dozens of other widely used flame retardants are not scheduled for detailed scrutiny by the agency. The lawmakers pointed to a growing number of peer-reviewed studies finding flame retardants in people’s bodies and homes. Some of these substances, in other research, have been linked to adverse health effects. “This is a serious public health concern that requires a risk assessment by EPA,” the lawmakers said. EPA says it will announce soon which additional chemicals it will scrutinize.

