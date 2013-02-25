Sensient Cuts Staff, Moves A Business

Sensient Technologies, a Milwaukee-based maker of colors, flavors, and fragrances, will reduce its global workforce by 200 employees and consolidate several manufacturing facilities. The changes are expected to reduce annual operating costs by $10 million. In the fourth quarter, Sensient reported record sales and earnings, although CEO Kenneth P. Manning told investors that the achievement came “despite a very challenging environment.” Separately, Sensient will move the headquarters of its flavors and fragrances business to Chicago. The firm says the move will give it better access to customers, food industry talent, and airline service.
