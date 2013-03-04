Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Arthur C. Cope Scholar: Jack R. Norton

by Susan R. Morrissey
March 4, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Norton
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Jack Norton
Jack Norton
Credit: Courtesy of Jack Norton

Columbia University chemistry professor Jack R. Norton has made a career of catalysis research that spans inorganic and organic chemistry. Much of his work has involved the dynamics of organometallic reactions.

Norton, 67, is being honored for his impact on organic chemistry. “One is always grateful for the recognition conveyed by an award, but the Cope Scholar Award is particularly welcome as it comes from the organic community to an organometallic group,” he says.

“Jack approaches science from a deeply analytical perspective and brings his insight to bear on important problems, providing not only profound mechanistic understanding, but also powerful intuition,” says Samuel J. Danishefsky of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and Columbia University. This award is “a wonderful statement of the evolution of organometallic chemistry and its impact on a variety of cognate fields,” says Danishefsky, a leading organic chemist.

Of his work, Norton explains: “We have explored the ways in which transition-metal hydride complexes can interact with organic substrates. We have helped work out the rules that govern proton transfer, hydrogen atom transfer, and hydride transfer and have shown that all these reactions can be useful to organic chemists.”

Among the active areas of research in the Norton lab is the study of ionic hydrogenation—the transfer of protons and hydride ions from H2 in separate steps. The Norton group has shown that half-sandwich Ru(II) hydride complexes catalyze the hydrogenation of iminium, pyridinium, and aziridinium cations in this way. They are attempting to develop ionic hydrogenation catalysts that are enantioselective.

The Norton group has also shown that cyclic carbonates and carbodiimides can insert into the Zr–C bonds of zirconaaziridines, giving amino acid esters and α-amino amidines. When the insertion reagents are enantiopure, these reactions become dynamic kinetic asymmetric transformations, meaning they convert a racemic starting material into a diastereo­enriched product. The Norton lab has studied the rates at which zirconaaziridine enantiomers interconvert.

They have also explored the mechanisms of the carboalumination of α-olefins and of the catalysis by Zr of ethylene uptake by organoaluminums. Recently they have devised nontoxic, Sn-free catalysts for effecting radical cyclizations under hydrogen gas; the radicals are generated by H• transfer from the catalysts to appropriate dienes.

California Institute of Technology chemistry professor and Nobel Laureate Robert H. Grubbs notes, “Jack Norton has helped us understand many organometallic reactions that are important in catalysis.”

Norton earned a B.A. from Harvard University in 1967 and a Ph.D. from Stanford University in 1972, both in chemistry. After a postdoc at the University Chemical Laboratory in Cambridge, En­gland, he joined the faculty of Princeton University. He moved in 1979 to Colorado State University, where he stayed until assuming his current position in 1997. He received the ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry in 2005 and was an associate editor for the Journal of the American Chemical Society from 1992 to 2003.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Roger Adams Award in Organic Chemistry: Hisashi Yamamoto
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gabor A. Somorjai Award For Creative Research In Catalysis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
George A. Olah Award In Hydrocarbon Or Petroleum Chemistry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE