Turning Ideas Into Drugs
Biotech firms rely on contract manufacturers for help and guidance on the road to market for new molecules
March 4, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 9
Biotech firms rely on contract manufacturers for help and guidance on the road to market for new molecules
Cover image:
Credit:
Biotech firms rely on contract manufacturers for help and guidance on the road to market for new molecules
A potpourri of analytical techniques reveals purported Aztec sculptures are not bona fide
Chemists debate the best way to use reaction data to compare catalyst efficiencies
Money and accomplished scientists boost efforts to build world-class pharmaceutical institutes
Science advisers to suggest improvements for work on computational toxicology, cost estimates of regulations
Fourth-quarter chemical earnings increase as the industry learns to boost profit margins even as sales stagnate
Catalytic metal particles embedded in monolayers of chiral molecules yield solid catalysts that facilitate enantioselective reactions