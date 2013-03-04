Advertisement

March 4, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 9

Biotech firms rely on contract manufacturers for help and guidance on the road to market for new molecules

Volume 91 | Issue 9
Pharmaceuticals

Turning Ideas Into Drugs

Biotech firms rely on contract manufacturers for help and guidance on the road to market for new molecules

Crystal Skulls Deemed Fake

A potpourri of analytical techniques reveals purported Aztec sculptures are not bona fide

The Turnover Fallacy

Chemists debate the best way to use reaction data to compare catalyst efficiencies

  • Business

    China Bets Big On Drug Research

    Money and accomplished scientists boost efforts to build world-class pharmaceutical institutes

  • Policy

    Weighing In On EPA Research

    Science advisers to suggest improvements for work on computational toxicology, cost estimates of regulations

  • Business

    A Positive Ending To A Tough Year

    Fourth-quarter chemical earnings increase as the industry learns to boost profit margins even as sales stagnate

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

Composite Catalyst For Chiral Synthesis

Catalytic metal particles embedded in monolayers of chiral molecules yield solid catalysts that facilitate enantioselective reactions

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

