Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Arthur C. Cope Scholar: Michael J. Krische

by Mitch Jacoby
March 4, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Krische
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Michael Krische
Michael Krische
Credit: Courtesy of Michael Krische

Reactions that form carbon-carbon bonds hold a place of special importance in chemical synthesis. Researchers who excel in this field develop a knack for applying these reactions masterfully and use them to synthesize complex products. But relatively few researchers develop broad, new families of C–C bond-forming reactions.

That’s exactly what ­Michael J. Krische, chemistry professor and Robert A. Welch Chair in Science at the University of Texas, Austin, has done in processes that merge the fields of catalytic hydrogenation and carbonyl addition. That accomplishment has earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues.

Krische’s scientific research “is distinguished by remarkable inventiveness” with regard to chemical methodology, says Alois Fürstner, a specialist in organometallic chemistry and director of the Max Planck Institute for Coal Research in Mülheim, Germany. He adds that Krische’s contributions in the area of C–C bond-forming chemistry are characterized by “elegance of application,” especially to synthesizing bioactive target molecules, and stand out for their “significance and practicality.”

Krische is best known for developing C–C bond-forming hydrogenation reactions, which he describes as processes wherein two or more reactants are hydrogenated to form a single, more complex product. These reactions often generate products of carbonyl or imine addition. However, unlike corresponding classic carbonyl addition reactions, Krische’s by-product-free technique does not require stoichiometric quantities of preformed organometallic reagents. This body of work is recognized as the first systematic effort to exploit catalytic hydrogenation in C–C couplings beyond hydro­formylation, an established industrial process for converting alkenes to aldehydes.

In an extension of that work, Krische and coworkers developed related “C–C bond-forming transfer hydrogenations.” In these processes, the exchange of hydrogen between alcohols and unsaturated reactants generates aldehyde-organometal pairs that combine to give products of carbonyl addition. This straightforward approach to direct alcohol C–H functionalization is also by-product-free, and furthermore, it circumvents the redox manipulations often required to convert alcohols to aldehydes.

Describing these discoveries as “authentic examples of paradigm-shifting work,” Jeffrey S. Johnson, an asymmetric catalysis researcher at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, says Krische has “fundamentally changed how chemists view hydrogenation and the chemistry of carbonyl addition.”

Krische, 46, obtained a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1989 and then conducted research as a Fulbright Fellow at Finland’s University of Helsinki. He earned a Ph.D. at Stanford University in 1996 and then served as a postdoctoral associate at Louis Pasteur University, Strasbourg, France. In 1999, Krische was appointed assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Texas, Austin, and was promoted directly to full professor in 2004.

Krische has received numerous awards in recognition of his contributions to chemistry. Among other accolades, he has been honored with the Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award, the GlaxoSmithKline Scholar Award, and the Mukaiyama Award from Japan’s Society of Synthetic Organic Chemistry, and he was named a Humboldt Foundation Senior Research Fellow. Krische has published some 175 scholarly articles and serves as an editor for Chemical Communications and Topics in Current Chemistry.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE