BASF And Bend To Develop Excipients

BASF and Oregon-based Bend Research will jointly develop and evaluate new excipients that enhance the solubility and bioavailability of poorly soluble drugs. As an excipient producer, BASF brings ingredient formulation and materials science expertise to the collaboration. Bend provides drug formulation development and technology, such as spray drying and hot-melt extrusion. The partners will initially focus on vinylpyrrolidone-based copolymers. In late 2012, Bend started working with Dow Chemical on cellulosic excipients.
