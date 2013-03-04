Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

March 4, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Mitsubishi Chemical has offered to acquire Tessenderlo’s polymer compounds business, which makes thermoplastic elastomers and compounded polyvinyl chloride. The business has sites in France, Poland, Belgium, and China and generated close to $160 million in sales in 2011.

ICL Performance Products has agreed to acquire Thermphos International’s phosphorus pentasulfide business in Knapsack, Germany. P2S2 is used to manufacture lube oil additives, pesticides, and mining chemicals. Thermphos, a Dutch firm, ran into financial difficulties last fall and was forced into liquidation.

BASF plans to open a battery materials R&D lab and application technology center in Amagasaki, Japan. To be fully operational by the end of 2013, the facilities will research electrolytes and electrode materials and tailor products for the Japanese battery industry, BASF says.

SK Global Chemical and Sinopec have formalized an earlier proposal to build a butanediol plant in China. With a capacity of 200,000 metric tons per year, the project is expected to cost $610 million and come on-line in late 2015.

Mitsui Chemicals has agreed to acquire a 51% stake in KOC Solution, a South Korean producer of monomers for making plastic optical lenses. In April 2011, the Japanese firm bought Acomon, a Swiss producer of lens monomers.

Celgard, a subsidiary of Polypore International, has filed suit against Sumitomo Chemical for patent infringement. The disputed patent describes a separator for a high-energy rechargeable lithium-ion battery made with a ceramic composite layer.

Abbott Laboratories will work with Janssen Biotech and Pharmacyclics on a diagnostic test using Abbott’s fluorescence in situ hybridization technology to identify patients with a genetic subtype of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Janssen and Pharmacyclics are developing a drug, ibrutinib, to treat the disease.

California Lithium Battery, a Los Angeles-based start-up, has licensed a silicon-graphene composite anode material used in high-energy lithium batteries from Argonne National Laboratory. CalBattery plans to scale up the anode material to commercial production.

Cubist Pharmaceuticals and analgesics specialist Adynxx have entered an agreement under which Cubist will have the exclusive right to acquire Adynxx after the Phase II clinical trial for its lead product candidate, AYX1, a therapy to reduce pain after surgery.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Umicore and Apeiron settle metathesis lawsuit
Polypore Settles Suit Against Sumitomo
Three Deals Signed For Pharmaceutical Chemicals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE