Darrell H. Beach, 77, a retired chemistry professor at Culver Academies in Culver, Ind., died on Sept. 18, 2012.
Born in Pontiac, Mich., Beach earned a B.A. in chemistry summa cum laude in 1957 from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant; an M.A. in chemistry in 1963 from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; and a Ph.D. in education in 1973 from Laurence University (now the University of Sarasota) in Florida.
He taught chemistry at Culver Academies, a pair of college preparatory boarding schools, for 35 years. He was also an adjunct professor at Indiana University, South Bend.
Beach joined ACS in 1979 and was active in the St. Joseph Valley Section.
He received numerous awards and was a General Electric fellow and National Science Foundation fellow. He coauthored numerous publications and a chemistry textbook.
Beach was a devout Christian, and he enjoyed camping and fishing with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Darlene; four daughters, Erika Napierkowski, Doreen Albert, Renee Dunn, and Bonnie Polk; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
