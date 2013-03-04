EPA Underestimating Drilling Air Emissions

Air emissions data collected by EPA from oil and gas drilling operations are likely to be insufficient and underestimated, according to a report by the EPA Office of Inspector General. The report notes that EPA’s directly measured emissions data are limited for air toxics and other pollutants released from well-completion operations and evaporative ponds. Also, EPA does not have a comprehensive strategy for improving emissions data for the sector. The agency, the IG says, did not anticipate the tremendous growth in the sector, noting that between 1992 and 2010 some 210,000 new gas wells were drilled. Emissions data have become particularly important as EPA attempts to regulate emissions from the growing number of hydraulic fracturing sites. EPA’s estimated emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from fracking sites have been challenged by industry as being too high and by environmental groups as being too low. The IG report urges EPA to develop a system to improve the quality of its air emissions data and notes that the agency is conducting field studies to develop new measurement methods.