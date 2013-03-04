Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Elusive Alkynylation Achieved

Palladium-catalyzed reaction appends alkynes to C–H bonds at sp3 carbon centers for the first time

by Bethany Halford
March 4, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Adding an alkyne handle to an already decorated organic molecule gives synthetic chemists the opportunity to create even more elaborate structures. Although there are several options for adding alkynes to organic compounds, examples of tacking carbon-carbon triple bonds onto molecules in place of C–H bonds when the carbon is an sp3-hybridized center are rare. Aiming to expand this area of chemistry, Jin-Quan Yu and colleagues at Scripps Research Institute, in California, developed a palladium-catalyzed alkynylation of the β-carbon in aliphatic amides, shown (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja400648w). The reaction makes use of a Pd(0) catalyst bearing an N-heterocyclic carbene or a phosphine ligand and tolerates a wide range of functional groups. Yu’s team used the system to alkynylate more than a dozen different amides, including some containing ethers and trifluoromethyl groups. Mechanistic studies indicate the reaction involves a Pd(0)-catalyzed C−H activation step and does not need external oxidant to close the catalytic cycle. This last feature could improve the sustainability and practicality of C−H activation reactions. The group plans to do an enantioselective version of the alkynylation reaction using chiral ligands.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE