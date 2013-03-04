Evonik Completes Recovery From Fire …

Evonik Industries is lifting its claim of force majeure on cyclododecatriene (CDT) and its derivative nylon 12, a resin critical to the production of automotive brake and fuel lines. A March 31, 2012, explosion at the firm’s CDT plant in Marl, Germany, crippled output of nylon 12 from Evonik and other producers. The auto industry had to scramble for replacement resins such as nylon 6,12 (C&EN, Feb. 18, page 28). Evonik says its supply of the polymer has now returned to normal.
