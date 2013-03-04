Frederick G. Heineken, 73, retired program director of the National Science Foundation Biochemical Engineering/Biotechnology Program, died on Nov. 19, 2012.
Born in Chicago, Heineken earned a B.S. in chemical engineering from Northwestern University in 1962 and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Minnesota in 1966.
He then worked as a senior biochemical research engineer at Monsanto until 1971, when he took on postdoctoral work at the Webb-Waring Lung Institute at the University of Colorado, Denver. He was department head and senior project engineer for Cobe Laboratories in Lakewood, Colo., from 1976 to 1984. He then joined NSF, where he remained until his retirement in 2009.
Heineken made pioneering discoveries in tissue engineering, metabolic engineering, the modeling of biochemical reaction networks, and the use of recombinant DNA to make valuable products. Through his post at NSF, he formed interagency coalitions in metabolic engineering and chaired the Multi-Agency Tissue Engineering Science Working Group from 2000 until 2008.
He was a member of the Scientific Advisory Committee for the International Science & Technology Center in Moscow from 1995 until 1996 and served as an Embassy Science Fellow at the U.S. Embassy in Berlin in 2005.
Heineken was a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the American Society for Artificial Internal Organs.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1967 and subsequently serving on more than a dozen national ACS committees. He was also chair of the San Diego Section and a councilor in the Biochemical Technology Division, which awarded him the James M. Van Lanen Distinguished Service Award in 1996. He was named an ACS Fellow in 2010 and received the NSF Meritorious Service Award in 2005.
He is survived by his son, Christopher, and three granddaughters.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter