LEO Pharma, 4SC Ink Dermatology Deal

Leo Pharma, a Danish dermatology drug specialist, has signed a research and licensing agreement with Germany’s 4SC Discovery to research, develop, and commercialize an oral treatment for inflammatory skin disease. The partners say they are working on a compound in early-stage development that could significantly reduce symptoms of psoriasis. 4SC will receive $1.3 million in R&D financing and could get up to $125 million in milestone payments plus additional royalties.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter