Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Molecular Velcro Is Sticky When Wet

Researchers design reversible adhesive that sticks via hook and loop compounds, even underwater

by Lauren K. Wolf
March 4, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

STICK ’EM UP
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
A new molecular adhesive made of aminomethylferrocene (yellow) and cucurbit[7]uril (gray) sticks together via a host-guest interaction.
A new molecular adhesive made of aminomethylferrocene (yellow) and cucurbit[7]uril (gray) sticks together via a host-guest interaction underwater.
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
A new molecular adhesive made of aminomethylferrocene (yellow) and cucurbit[7]uril (gray) sticks together via a host-guest interaction.
STICK-TO-ITIVENESS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
A molecular Velcro made of aminomethylferrocene and cucurbit[7]uril holds together strongly enough underwater to support a 2-kg weight.
A molecular Velcro made of aminomethylferrocene and cucurbit[7]uril holds together strongly enough underwater to support a 2-kg weight.
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
A molecular Velcro made of aminomethylferrocene and cucurbit[7]uril holds together strongly enough underwater to support a 2-kg weight.

Aquatic creatures such as mussels are experts at sticking to wet surfaces, providing inspiration for researchers to design glues based on the animals’ secretions. But these synthetic adhesives typically require curing agents and are then irreversibly sticky. To overcome these limitations, a research group at Pohang University of Science & Technology, in South Korea, has created a new adhesive that works under water. It has molecular hooks and loops akin to the fabric structures that hold together Velcro (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201209382). The team coated one silicon surface with aminomethylferrocene and another surface with cucurbit[7]uril, a large doughnut-shaped molecule. The aminomethylferrocenes (the hooks) fit snugly into the hydrophobic cavities of the cucurbit[7]urils (the loops). The sticky system is strong enough to support a 2-kg weight, even under water. The added bonus, the team says, is that the adhesive can be chemically switched off: When immersed in a solution of sodium hypochlorite, which oxidizes aminomethylferrocene, the silicon surfaces come apart with only the pull of a 0.5-kg weight. The researchers have filed a patent for their molecular Velcro, says team leader Kimoon Kim. They will work next on attaching the hook and loop compounds to polymer surfaces.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mussel-inspired polymer glue sticks to wet surfaces
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gecko-inspired adhesion controlled by light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mussels Inspire A Super Slippery, Antifouling Coating

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE