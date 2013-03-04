NAE Elects New Members In 2013

The National Academy of Engineering elected 69 members and 11 foreign associates last month. The academy now totals 2,250 U.S. members and 211 foreign associates.
Individuals are elected to NAE on the basis of outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice, or education. Of the new members and foreign associates, 20 are scientists who work in chemistry-related areas or are members of the American Chemical Society.
The chemistry-related new members are James M. Anderson, Case Western Reserve University, for researching interactions between tissue and biomaterials and developing medical devices; Peter L. Andresen, GE Global Research Center, for predicting and preventing stress corrosion cracking in nuclear materials; Lorenz T. Biegler, Carnegie Mellon University, for contributing to large-scale nonlinear optimization theory and its application; Donna G. Blackmond, Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, Calif., for studying catalytic organic reactions and chiral amplification; Dawn A. Bonnell, University of Pennsylvania, for developing atomic-resolution surface probes; Craig T. (Tom) Bowman, Stanford University, for researching pollutant formation processes in combustion systems; Thomas F. Degnan Jr., ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, for contributing to novel catalytic processes for lubricant, fuel, and petrochemical production; Curtis W. Frank, Stanford University, for elucidating molecular organization in soft materials; Charles F. Gay, Applied Materials, for leadership in the global photovoltaic industry; Ganesh Kailasam, Dow Chemical, for developing processes to produce high-performance polymers; Charles E. Kolb, Aerodyne Research, for developing instruments to measure air pollution and aerosols; Enrique J. Lavernia, University of California, Davis, for contributing to novel processing of metals and alloys; James C. Liao, University of California, Los Angeles, for advancing metabolic engineering of microorganisms to produce fuels and chemicals; Bruce E. Logan, Pennsylvania State University, for developing microbial electrochemical technologies for wastewater treatment and sustainable energy generation; Edward W. Merrill, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, for contributing to biocompatible materials, biorheology, and biomedical engineering education; Eric S. G. Shaqfeh, Stanford University, for contributing to dynamics and rheology of complex fluids; and Rex W. Tillerson, ExxonMobil, for leadership in the production of hydrocarbons in remote and hostile environments.
Three foreign associate members fall into this group. Richard H. Friend, University of Cambridge, for researching and commercializing organic polymer semiconductor devices; Henrik Topsøe, Haldor Topsøe, Lyngby, Denmark, for developing and researching hydrodesulfurization catalysts; and KeChang Xie, Chinese Academy of Engineering, Beijing, for elucidating the molecular structure and reactivity of coal.
