Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

NAE Elects New Members In 2013

by Sophia L. Cai
March 4, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Bonnell
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Dawn Bonnell
Dawn Bonnell
Credit: Courtesy of Dawn Bonnell

The National Academy of Engineering elected 69 members and 11 foreign associates last month. The academy now totals 2,250 U.S. members and 211 foreign associates.

Bowman
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Donna Blackmond
Donna Blackmond
Credit: Courtesy of Donna Blackmond
Biegler
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Lorenz Biegler
Lorenz Biegler
Credit: Courtesy of Lorenz Biegler
Frank
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Curtis Frank
Curtis Frank
Credit: Courtesy of Curtis Frank
Degnan
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Thomas Degnan
Thomas Degnan
Credit: Courtesy of Thomas Degnan
Bowman
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Craig Bowman
Craig (Tom) Bowman
Credit: Courtesy of Craig Bowman
Logan
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Bruce Logan
Bruce Logan
Credit: Courtesy of Bruce Logan
Liao
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of James Liao
James Liao
Credit: Courtesy of James Liao
Lavernia
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Enrique Lavernia
Enrique Lavernia
Credit: Courtesy of Enrique Lavernia
Kolb
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Charles Kolb
Charles Kolb
Credit: Courtesy of Charles Kolb
Merrill
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Edward Merrill
Edward Merrill
Credit: Courtesy of Edward Merrill
Anderson
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of James Anderson
Photo of James Anderson
Credit: Courtesy of James Anderson
Shaqfeh
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Eric Shaqfeh
Eric Shaqfeh
Credit: Courtesy of Eric Shaqfeh

Individuals are elected to NAE on the basis of outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice, or education. Of the new members and foreign associates, 20 are scientists who work in chemistry-related areas or are members of the American Chemical Society.

The chemistry-related new members are James M. Anderson, Case Western Reserve University, for researching interactions between tissue and biomaterials and developing medical devices; Peter L. Andresen, GE Global Research Center, for predicting and preventing stress corrosion cracking in nuclear materials; Lorenz T. Biegler, Car­ne­gie Mellon University, for contributing to large-scale nonlinear optimization theory and its application; Donna G. Blackmond, Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, Calif., for studying catalytic organic reactions and chiral amplification; Dawn A. Bonnell, University of Pennsylvania, for developing atomic-resolution surface probes; Craig T. (Tom) Bowman, Stanford University, for researching pollutant formation processes in combustion systems; Thomas F. Degnan Jr., ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, for contributing to novel catalytic processes for lubricant, fuel, and petrochemical production; Curtis W. Frank, Stanford University, for elucidating molecular organization in soft materials; Charles F. Gay, Applied Materials, for leadership in the global photovoltaic industry; Ganesh Kailasam, Dow Chemical, for developing processes to produce high-performance polymers; Charles E. Kolb, Aerodyne Research, for developing instruments to measure air pollution and aerosols; Enrique J. Lavernia, University of California, Davis, for contributing to novel processing of metals and alloys; James C. Liao, University of California, Los Angeles, for advancing metabolic engineering of microorganisms to produce fuels and chemicals; Bruce E. Logan, Pennsylvania State University, for developing microbial electrochemical technologies for wastewater treatment and sustainable energy generation; Edward W. Merrill, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, for contributing to biocompatible materials, biorheology, and biomedical engineering education; Eric S. G. Shaqfeh, Stanford University, for contributing to dynamics and rheology of complex fluids; and Rex W. Tillerson, ExxonMobil, for leadership in the production of hydrocarbons in remote and hostile environments.

Three foreign associate members fall into this group. Richard H. Friend, University of Cambridge, for researching and commercializing organic polymer semiconductor devices; Henrik Topsøe, Haldor Topsøe, Lyngby, Denmark, for developing and researching hydrodesulfurization catalysts; and KeChang Xie, Chinese Academy of Engineering, Beijing, for elucidating the molecular structure and reactivity of coal.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Andrew Herring wins Storch Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award in Surface Chemistry: Stacey F. Bent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Catalysis society presents 2017 awards

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE