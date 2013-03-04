Nathan Glassman, 90, a retired chemical engineer with the U.S. Department of the Navy, died on Oct. 18, 2012, in Fleming Island, Fla.
Born in the Bronx, N.Y., Glassman earned a B.S. in chemistry from the City College of New York in 1942. Later that year, he was inducted into the Army, serving as a combat medic during World War II. For his Army service, he was awarded the Bronze Star, two battle stars, a Purple Heart, and a Combat Medical Badge.
After being honorably discharged from the Army, he began working as a chemist for the Naval Engineering Experiment Station in Annapolis, Md. He received a master’s degree in engineering administration in 1968 from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
In addition to authoring and coauthoring several papers about lubrication of marine machinery, Glassman helped a number of expert groups develop better methods for using fuels and lubricants aboard ships.
Glassman was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1949.
He is survived by his sons, Stuart and Robert; daughters, Sharon Dodd and Marsha Dobson; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Florence.
