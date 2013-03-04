Pittcon 2013 In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry & Applied Spectroscopy will be held on March 17–21 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

Pittcon’s core focus is analytical chemistry and applied spectroscopy, with applications in fields including life sciences, drug discovery, food safety, nanotechnology, water/air analysis, and environmental science.

The conference, which annually attracts more than 17,000 attendees from industry, academia, and government from 90 countries worldwide, is sponsored by the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh and the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh.

As of C&EN press time, Pittcon 2013 has more than 1,000 exhibitors registered to appear in more than 1,900 booths. Some 2,000 technical presentations and more than 100 short courses are planned.

All conference information, including registration and housing, is on the Web at pittcon.org. Registration for the entire conference costs $260, and one-day registration is $130. The cost for full-time students with a valid ID is $50 for the entire conference.

The American Chemical Society’s Division of Analytical Chemistry (ANYL) is again providing programming at Pittcon. Its invited symposia are titled “Bioanalytical Chemistry—Advances in Analysis of Living Systems”; “Bioanalytical Method Validation: Concepts, Expectations & Challenges in Small Molecules & Macromolecules”; “Forensic Science: Preparing Students for the Job”; “Ion Mobility Spectrometry in Pharmaceutical Analysis”; “Mass Spectrometry of Proteins in the Pharmaceutical & Biophysical Sciences”; “Metals in Biology—Characterization of Moiety & Function”; “Nanoparticles in Separation Science”; “Supercritical Fluid Chromatography”; “Translating Microfluidics into the Analytical Curriculum: Making Innovation Practical”; and “Understanding Analytical Method Variance & the Impact for QbD Filing for Pharmaceutical Products.” An analytical poster session will be offered as well.

In addition, ANYL is hosting two special events to celebrate its 75th anniversary. On Tuesday, March 19, the division will serve cake from 2 to 4 PM at Pittcon Mixer Booth 2559 in the exposition in the convention center, and on the same day, from 6 to 8 PM, ANYL will host a reception in Washington Ballroom B/C at Loews Philadelphia Hotel. The executive committee of the division will meet in room 101 of the convention center from 4 to 7 PM on Monday, March 18.

Sir Harold W. (Harry) Kroto, Francis Eppes Professor of Chemistry at Florida State University, a fellow of the Royal Society of London, and an emeritus professor at the University of Sussex in Brighton, En­ gland, will deliver the Wallace H. Coulter Plenary Lecture at 4:30 PM on Sunday, March 17. His talk is titled “Exameter Objects to Nanometer Ones and Back Again.” A complimentary mixer will follow the lecture.

R. Michael Barnett, head of the Particle Data Group at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, will deliver the Wallace H. Coulter Keynote Lecture at 5 PM on Wednesday, March 20. His talk is titled “How the Higgs Boson Saved Us from a Cold, Dark, Lifeless Universe.” A complimentary mixer will follow the lecture.

The 24th James L. Waters Annual Symposium will cover chemical imaging spectroscopy, and it will take place at 2 PM on Monday, March 18. The symposium recognizes the development and commercialization of chemical imaging.

Conferee networking sessions, which are free to all registered attendees, will provide a forum for participants to meet other people with similar interests, share experiences regarding new technology, and brainstorm ideas. These two-hour facilitated sessions enable conferees and exhibitors to discuss topics of mutual interest or solve problems specific to certain instrumentation.

PITTCON 2013 Technical Program The ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry, Analitica Latin America, the Association of Laboratory Managers, the Coblentz Society, the Chemical Heritage Foundation, the Chinese American Chromatography Association, the International Association of Environmental Analytical Chemistry, the Japan Analytical Instruments Manufacturers’ Association, the Professionals’ Network in Advanced Instrumentation Society, the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Society for Applied Spectroscopy, and the Society for Electroanalytical Chemistry are all programming partners for Pittcon. Five days’ worth of invited symposia, workshops, and oral and poster sessions will provide comprehensive coverage of the latest developments in analytical chemistry, applied spectroscopy, bioanalysis, food sciences, life sciences, and related disciplines. Selected symposia will be recorded and made publicly available on the Pittcon website until March 2014. Symposia are planned in the following broad subject areas: Art/Archaeology Atomic Spectroscopy/Elemental Analysis Bioanalytical Biomedical Biospectroscopy Education/Teaching Electrochemistry Environmental Fluorescence/Luminescence Food Science Fuels, Energy & Petrochemical General Interest Homeland Security/Forensics Liquid Chromatography Magnetic Resonance Mass Spectrometry Materials Science Microfluidics/Lab-on-a-Chip Nanotechnology Neurochemistry Pharmaceutical Proteomics & Other “Omics” Safety Sensors Vibrational Spectroscopy

EXPOSITION. The exposition provides attendees with hands-on access to instrumentation, laboratory apparatuses, and other lab-related products and services. Hours are 9 AM to 5 PM on Monday, March 18, through Wednesday, March 20, and 9 AM to 3 PM on Thursday, March 21.

AWARDS. Twelve awards will be presented at Pittcon to recognize scientists who have made outstanding contributions to analytical chemistry and applied spectroscopy.

Pittcon Heritage Award: Guenther Laukien, founder of Bruker Corp.

Pittsburgh Analytical Chemistry Award: David R. Walt, Robinson Professor of Chemistry, Tufts University.

Pittsburgh Conference Achievement Award: Sarah Trimpin, assistant professor of chemistry, Wayne State University.

Pittsburgh Spectroscopy Award: Laurence A. Nafie, emeritus distinguished professor, Syracuse University.

ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry Award for Young Investigators in Separation Science: Kevin A. Schug, Shimadzu Distinguished Professor of Analytical Chemistry, University of Texas, Arlington.

Bomem-Michelson Award from the Coblentz Society/ABB: Brooks H. Pate, professor of chemistry, University of Virginia.

Charles N. Reilley Award of the Society for Electroanalytical Chemistry (SEAC): Andrew G. Ewing, professor of analytical chemistry, Chalmers University of Technology, and professor of analytical chemistry, University of Gothenburg, Sweden.

Chromatography Forum of Delaware Valley Dal Nogare Award: Irving W. Wainer, senior investigator of clinical investigation, National Institute on Aging, the National Institutes of Health.

Ralph N. Adams Award in Bioanalytical Chemistry: J. Michael Ramsey, professor of biomedical engineering and Minnie N. Goldby Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Robert Boyle Prize for Analytical Science from the Royal Society of Chemistry: Norman Dovichi, Grace-Rupley Professor of Chemistry, Notre Dame University.

Williams Wright Award from the Coblentz Society: John Coates, founder of Coates Consulting.

Young Investigator Award of the Society for Electroanalytical Chemistry: Bo Zhang, assistant professor of chemistry, University of Washington.

Nominations are also being solicited for three of next year’s Pittcon awards:

Pittsburgh Analytical Chemistry Award. The award includes a cash prize and travel costs to Pittcon. The honor recognizes significant contributions to the field of analytical chemistry, including the introduction of a significant technique, theory, or instrument and the provision of exceptional training or a fertile environment for progress in analytical chemistry. Nominations are due by April 26.

Pittsburgh Spectroscopy Award. This award honors outstanding contributions in the field of applied spectroscopy. Nominations are due by May 1. For more information, visit the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh’s website at ssp-pgh.org.

Pittsburgh Conference Achievement Award. This award recognizes outstanding achievements in analytical chemistry and/or applied spectroscopy. To be eligible for the 2014 award, nominees must have completed their Ph.D. on or after March 1, 2003. Nominations are due by April 10.

EMPLOYMENT. Pittcon offers a free Employment Bureau service during the meeting. The bureau provides a venue for candidates to review active job openings and for employers to review candidate credentials and résumés. To qualify for this service, a participant must be registered either as a conferee or as an exhibitor for Pittcon 2013 and must also register as either a candidate or an employer. Candidates and employers are highly encouraged to register for the Employment Bureau before Sunday, March 17.

Candidates and employers should bring their own computer or other devices for accessing the Internet and e-mail. The Employment Bureau will be located in the Terrace Ballroom IV on the fourth floor of the convention center. More details are available at pittcon.org/employment-bureau.

The Employer Information Center, where employers can display information about their companies, will be located in the candidate area of the Employment Bureau. Employers who want to use this free service must register with the Employment Bureau and obtain a specific display area. A list of all employers with tables will be posted on the candidate and employer bulletin boards.