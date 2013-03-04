… Plans Cyanide Plant With Mexican Partner

Evonik’s CyPlus subsidiary and Mexico’s Grupo Idesa are forming a joint venture to build a sodium cyanide plant in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, that will serve the Mexican mining industry. The facility will have capacity of 40,000 metric tons per year and open in the first quarter of 2015, the partners say. Used to extract gold and silver from ore, sodium cyanide is growing in demand because of high metal prices. CyPlus competitor Cyanco recently opened a 55,000-metric-ton-per-year cyanide plant in Alvin, Texas.
