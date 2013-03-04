Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Self-Assembly Gives Anticancer Drug An Edge

Camptothecin conjugated to a peptide self-assembles into nanomaterials that kill cancer cells effectively

by Stu Borman
March 4, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from JACS
The hydrophobic anticancer drug camptothecin couples with hydrophilic peptides to form amphiphiles that self-assemble into nanostructures for drug delivery.
Cui and coworkers use a linker to combine the hydrophobic cancer drug camptothecin with a hydrophilic peptide. The resulting conjugate self-assembles into nanostructures that can be used for drug delivery.
Credit: Adapted from JACS
The hydrophobic anticancer drug camptothecin couples with hydrophilic peptides to form amphiphiles that self-assemble into nanostructures for drug delivery.

An anticancer drug conjugate has been shown to self-assemble into nanostructures that can be administered directly to cancer cells and kill them, without the need for additional carriers or delivery vehicles. The approach could enable drugs to release over time at higher levels and with less toxicity than previously possible. Honggang Cui and coworkers at Johns Hopkins University show that hydrophilic peptides conjugated with different numbers of units of the hydrophobic anticancer drug camptothecin form amphiphiles that self-assemble into nanotubes and nanofibers. The nanomaterials release camptothecin inside cancer cells, wiping out cancer in vitro (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja3115983). In 2010, Youqing Shen of China’s Zhejiang University and the University of Wyoming and coworkers also showed that cancer drugs combined with nonpeptide hydrophilic agents form amphiphiles that self-assemble into nanoparticles and nanocapsules (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja909475m). Both groups’ nanostructures carry higher drug loads and potentially have less long-term toxicity than synthetic drug carriers such as micelles, liposomes, polymer particles and vesicles, and gold nanoparticles.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Viral protein-and-dye combo destroys tumors in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Catalytic patch activates cancer drug while avoiding side effects
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Patch delivers drugs to eye

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE