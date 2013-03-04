Shimadzu Donates To UT Arlington

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments is donating $7.5 million to the University of Texas, Arlington, to support the Shimadzu Institute for Research Technologies, a collection of three research centers at the university. University officials call the funding commitment the largest philanthropic gift in the history of UT Arlington. The institute will house $25.2 million in instruments from the Japanese firm, including some that will have their U.S. debut at the institute.
