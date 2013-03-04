Takeda And Affymax Recall Anemia Drug

Affymax and its Japanese partner Takeda Pharmaceutical have voluntarily recalled the anemia drug Omontys after about a year on the U.S. market. In late March 2012, FDA approved the PEGylated synthetic peptide as a treatment for anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adults. The recall came after five of 25,000 dialysis patients died as a result of serious hypersensitivity reactions. Omontys was the only product of 12-year-old Affymax, a business formerly owned by GlaxoSmithKline. Omontys competed with other erythropoiesis-stimulating protein drugs, such as Amgen’s Epogen and Aranesp.
