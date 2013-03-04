Wacker Invests In Battery Company

Silicon manufacturer Wacker Chemie has invested an undisclosed sum in Nexeon, a British battery materials company that is developing silicon materials to replace carbon as the anode of lithium-ion batteries. Nexeon says its technology yields rechargeable batteries with higher charge density. The company operates a pilot plant in Oxfordshire, England. Last year it raised more than $50 million from investors to build a 250-metric-ton-per-year facility for its silicon anode material.
