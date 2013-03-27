Introducing The Organic SCENE

Welcome to the Organic SCENE! Starting this week, you can stay up to date on news about organic synthesis, catalysis, reaction mechanisms, medicinal chemistry, natural products, and organic polymers by following C&EN’s latest topical news channel.
This week, you’ll find stories from C&EN’s pages reporting on a shorter synthetic route to an erythromycin precursor, the debate over how to compare catalyst efficiencies, and the possible antiaging properties of the red wine compound resveratrol.
Check out the Organic SCENE homepage to browse through the stories or to subscribe to the SCENE’s RSS feed. You also can sign up for a weekly email newsletter that highlights the biggest organic chemistry stories from the past week.
