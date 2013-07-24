Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Real-Time Mass Spectrometry On Living Microbes

Analytical Chemistry: A new application of electrospray ionization lets chemists analyze metabolites from microorganisms without killing the colony

by Leigh Krietsch Boerner
July 24, 2013
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Microbes are tiny synthetic masters, producing molecules that have led to many important drugs. Chemists want new ways to sift through the compounds produced by microbes to find the next big drug lead. Now, scientists report a mass spectrometry technique that allows them to monitor molecules produced by living microorganisms in real time (Anal. Chem. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/ac401613x).

As chemists screen through large numbers of microbial colonies to find novel compounds, they need to be able to take quick snapshots of a colony’s molecular profile, says Pieter C. Dorrestein, a bioanalytical mass spectrometrist at the University of California, San Diego. Current analytical methods either require putting microbes in a vacuum chamber, which kills them, or collecting compounds and separating them before identification, which is time consuming.

Dorrestein and his coworkers adapted an ambient electrospray ionization (ESI) technique to analyze metabolites from 34 different types of living microbes. The method was originally developed by Gary J. Van Berkel at Oak Ridge National Laboratory to analyze interactions between antibodies and proteins. This is the first time anyone has used it to look at microbial colonies, Dorrestein says.

Microbial Aspirations
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anal. Chem.
A thin capillary probe injects solvent onto a colony of Streptomyces coelicolor (inset), collects compounds secreted by the cells, and sends the samples to an electrospray ionization mass spectrometer (MS).
Illustration of electrospray ionization mass spectrometer with continuous flow probe
Credit: Anal. Chem.
A thin capillary probe injects solvent onto a colony of Streptomyces coelicolor (inset), collects compounds secreted by the cells, and sends the samples to an electrospray ionization mass spectrometer (MS).

To sample the molecules secreted by a colony, the team uses a flow probe consisting of a 245-μm-diameter capillary nested within a 330-μm-diameter capillary. Solvent continuously flows out from the gap between the capillaries onto the colony and is immediately vacuumed up via the inner capillary, carrying any dissolved metabolites. The probe then sends the sample into a conventional electrospray ionization mass spectrometer. The solvent flow is gentle enough that the sampled colonies stay intact, Dorrestein says.

To test the method, Dorrestein’s team verified the presence of molecules known to be secreted by some familiar microorganisms. For example, they examined two strains of Bacillus subtilis, a bacterium that produces a lipopeptide antibiotic. “We were able to show that we can see natural products and virulent factors from these different microbes,” Dorrestein says.

Previously, the group had used a similar technique called nanospray desorption electrospray ionization (nanoDESI) to sample living colonies (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2012, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1203689109). However, its probe has a low flow rate, which leads to clogging problems in the capillary, Dorrestein says.

Using the continuous-flow probe allows chemists to look at microbes in a way that other mass spectrometry methods don’t allow, such as analyzing the colonies while they’re alive, says Van Berkel, who was not involved in the study. “The technique is well suited for this type of analysis.”

Jonathan C. Trinidad, a biological mass spectrometrist at Indiana University, Bloomington, says that the work is a good demonstration that this probe can capture data from a broad range of organisms. However, as with other approaches, such as nanoDESI, there is still room to improve the method’s sensitivity, robustness, and ease of use. So the study is “one of many required steps in the right direction rather than a complete story,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacterial Fight Club Produces New Metabolites
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Identifying Pathogens
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mass Spec Method Quickly And Accurately Identifies Pathogens

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE