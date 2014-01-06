ATMI Sells Bioreactor Business To Pall

ATMI has agreed to sell its business in single-use plastic bioreactors to Pall Corp. for $185 million. The sale includes two locations in Belgium plus a shared facility in Minnesota. ATMI, largely a manufacturer of chemicals for the electronics industry, entered the bioreactor business in 2006 based on its expertise in extruding ultrapure plastic film. The unit had $36 million in sales in the first nine months of 2013. Pall says the new business will complement the filtration, separation, and purification equipment it already sells to the biopharmaceutical industry.
