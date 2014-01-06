From The Shoulder

January 6, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 1
Chemists elucidate the structure of the methylene-transfer reagent that helped put metathesis chemistry on the map
Carbene-stabilized diphosphorus adduct splits molecular oxygen to form a stable version of diphosphorous tetroxide for the first time
Revelation of the essential role of a common enzyme in controlling disease transmission could lead to new medications
Using a silicon-based radical compound as an anode material produces a high-power lithium-free battery for future automotive and power grid applications
Researchers synthesize and pattern gold nanoparticles by depositing reactive ingredients onto a silicon surface with an ink-jet printer
Methods for imaging samples in reactive environments advance microscopy and materials science