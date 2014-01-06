Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09201-cover-bartonatdeskcxd.jpg
09201-cover-bartonatdeskcxd.jpg
January 6, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 1

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 92 | Issue 1
Environment

From The Shoulder

Structure Finally Resolved For The Famous Tebbe Reagent

Chemists elucidate the structure of the methylene-transfer reagent that helped put metathesis chemistry on the map

Chemists Trap Simple Phosphorus Oxide

Carbene-stabilized diphosphorus adduct splits molecular oxygen to form a stable version of diphosphorous tetroxide for the first time

  • Biological Chemistry

    New Target For Malaria Drugs

    Revelation of the essential role of a common enzyme in controlling disease transmission could lead to new medications

  • Synthesis

    Radical Approach To Better Batteries

    Using a silicon-based radical compound as an anode material produces a high-power lithium-free battery for future automotive and power grid applications

  • Materials

    Print And Serve Nanoparticles

    Researchers synthesize and pattern gold nanoparticles by depositing reactive ingredients onto a silicon surface with an ink-jet printer

Science Concentrates

image name
Analytical Chemistry

Microscopist Chemists

Methods for imaging samples in reactive environments advance microscopy and materials science

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

