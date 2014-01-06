Berkshire To Acquire Phillips Polymer Unit

Berkshire Hathaway, the investment firm controlled by Warren E. Buffett, has agreed to acquire a flow-improvement polymer business from Phillips 66 for about $1.4 billion. The business, Phillips Specialty Products, specializes in developing long-chain hydrocarbon polymers to maximize flow in pipelines. Phillips calls it the leader in the science of drag reduction. Berkshire acquired Lubrizol, a lubricant additives maker, in 2011. Buffett says he plans to have Lubrizol CEO James L. Hambrick oversee the new flow-improvement business.
