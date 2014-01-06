Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

January 6, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Borealis has joined with First Energy Bank of Bahrain to acquire a 20.3% stake in Neochim, Bulgaria’s leading fertilizer producer. Borealis, an Austrian chemical company, says the purchase advances a strategy of expanding its fertilizer business in Central and Eastern Europe.

Marrone Bio Innovations has begun producing a bioinsecticide called Grandevo at its new facility in Bangor, Mich. The company installed the first of three fermentation tanks as part of a $32 million renovation of the former biodiesel plant.

Solliance, a partnership of R&D organizations in Northern Europe, claims to have produced the world’s first organic photovoltaics made exclusively with ink-jet printing. The partners say organic photovoltaics can be used to make solar cells that are flexible, lightweight, and semitransparent.

Pirelli, an Italian tire maker, will work with Russia’s Rosneft to set up a synthetic rubber R&D center in Armenia with local partner Oil Techno. The three firms want to develop styrene-butadiene rubber for use in fuel-efficient tires.

Metabolix, a manufacturer of polyhydroxyalkanoate biopolymers, has appointed Joseph Shaulson as its new CEO, replacing Richard Eno. Shaulson, 48, was previously executive vice president of Arch Chemicals.

DyStar’s Color Solutions International division will open a color center at Donghua University, in Shanghai. DyStar, a leading dyes producer, says it aims to raise color technology and applications standards in China’s textile industry.

Kalexsyn, a provider of medicinal chemistry contract research services, has signed a three-year agreement to use SciFinder, a chemistry research tool provided by ACS’s Chemical Abstracts Service. Kalexsyn says the agreement will allow its chemists to explore discovery opportunities on a predictable budget.

FDA has granted Glaxo­SmithKline and Medicines for Malaria Venture “breakthrough therapy” designation for tafenoquine, an 8-aminoquinoline derivative the two are developing as a malaria treatment. Drugs with the breakthrough designation get special guidance from FDA as they move through the approval process.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

American Chemical Solutions formed to restart functional-dye plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.K. incubator focuses on photonics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Companies pair up for natural colors

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE