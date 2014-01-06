China To Get Big Coal Chemicals Plant

Sinopec Engineering Group has received a contract to build a $3.1 billion coal-to-chemicals project in Inner Mongolia. The Zhong Tian He Chuang New Coal Chemical Project, to be completed by the end of 2015, will be the largest of its kind in the world, Sinopec says. The centerpiece will be two huge coal-to-olefins units based on proprietary technology. The olefin units will supply feedstock for 700,000 metric tons of polypropylene and 670,000 metric tons of low-density and linear low-density polyethylene annually. Sinopec Engineering was hired a year ago to manage the construction of Mossi & Ghisolfi’s $1 billion bottle polymer plant in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter