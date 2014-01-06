Drug Firm Ikaria To Split In Two

The investor group that owns Ikaria will sell the company’s main business to Madison Dearborn Partners, a private equity firm, in a transaction it values at $1.6 billion. Ikaria markets nitric oxide as a treatment for respiratory failure in infants. The discovery of nitric oxide’s role as a signaling molecule in the cardiovascular system won the 1998 Nobel Prize in Medicine. Ikaria’s owners will retain the firm’s research operation, which will start with $80 million to develop nitric oxide for other applications.
