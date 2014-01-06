Earl M. Evleth, 81, retired director of research with the National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) in France, died on July 8, 2013, in Paris, after a long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
After working in industry for Shell Oil and American Potash & Chemical, he served as an associate professor of chemistry at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Subsequently, Evleth spent the bulk of his career as a director of research with CNRS in Paris.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1956.
He is survived by his wife, Donna, and daughter, Margaret.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter