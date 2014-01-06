Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Fail On Plastic Guns

January 6, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Dec. 2, 2013, page 32: An article about wrinkle-free cotton incorrectly showed the structure of cellulose chains cross-linked by DMDHEU (red). The corrected structure is shown.

Dec. 9, 2013, page 32: “Analyzing Cannabis” incorrectly stated that Iron Labs is the only marijuana testing laboratory in Michigan. There are multiple marijuana testing labs in that state.

I wish C&EN would discuss chemistry and not push political views. The article “The Desktop Arms Plant” reports on an upcoming technology that has a lot of uses (C&EN, Sept. 30, 2013, page 11). Why not report on how it can be used to make experimental robotic parts or machine prototype parts? Instead, the article presents an alarmist slant about hobbyists attempting to make a weapon.

Far better weapons are readily available in gun stores in all states. For those with criminal intent, they can readily purchase weapons on the black market, through the same channels that distribute illegal drugs. What criminal would trust his life to a plastic gun that might explode and would only shoot seven times at half power?

You failed to note that the Second Amendment is about self-defense for home, family, and community. Being able to make firearms from a variety of materials has always been a possibility for the mechanically inclined. This right is guaranteed by the Second Amendment, which underpins all of the other rights. You might as well discuss how 200 million people were killed in the 20th century by their own governments, mostly after being disarmed by gun prohibition laws.

Tore Fossum
Huntsville, Texas

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Judge blocks 3-D printed gun files from going online
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
UN says Syria and Islamic State used chemical weapons
Casting Doubt On Syria’s Guilt

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE