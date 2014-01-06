Advertisement

People

Francis X. (Frank) Sutman

by Susan J. Ainsworth
January 6, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 1
Francis X. (Frank) Sutman, 85, a retired science educator, died on Aug. 3, 2013, in Linwood, N.J.

Born in Newark, N.J., Sutman earned a B.A. from Montclair State Teachers College (now Montclair State University), in New Jersey, in 1949. After teaching high school chemistry for several years, he earned a Ph.D. in education from Columbia University in 1956.

Early in his career, Sutman taught at the InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico and the State University of New York, Buffalo.

Beginning in 1962, he was a professor of science education at Temple University for 20 years. Subsequently, he became dean of the College of Education at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Sutman served as a program director at the National Science Foundation from 1989 to 1993, before taking on curriculum development and teaching assignments at Rowan University in Glassboro, N.J., and Richard Stockton College of New Jersey in Galloway. He retired from teaching in 2007 but continued to write and consult.

Sutman was author or coauthor of many publications, including a book, “The Science Quest.” He was a former president of the National Association for Research in Science Teaching, a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1949.

A passionate science educator and devoted mentor, Sutman maintained lifelong ties with many of his students.

He enjoyed traveling and developed a global community of friends and fellow science educators. He also loved visiting Cedar River and Indian Lake in the Adirondack Mountains of New York state.

He is survived by his son, Frank; daughters, Elizabeth Cichowski and Cathy; and two grandsons. His wife of 53 years, Mabel, predeceased him.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

