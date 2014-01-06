Gevo Isobutyl Alcohol Powers Army Copter

Biobased isobutyl alcohol made by Gevo in Minnesota was processed into jet fuel and used by the U.S. Army to power a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. The renewable fuel, considered a drop-in alternative to traditional fuel, is being used in a 50/50 blend for flight testing in Alabama. The Army is working to certify that all of its aircraft can run on a blend of alternative fuels by 2016. Gevo has a contract to supply the Army with more than 16,000 gal of isobutyl alcohol.
