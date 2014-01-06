Advertisement

James H. Weber

by Susan J. Ainsworth
January 6, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 1
James H. Weber, 77, professor of chemistry emeritus at the University of New Hampshire, died on Aug. 23, 2013.

Born in Madison, Wis., Weber received a B.S. in chemistry from Marquette University in Milwaukee in 1959 and a Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry from Ohio State University in 1963 under Daryle H. Busch.

Weber then joined the faculty of the University of New Hampshire, where he remained for 35 years.

After conducting research in inorganic chemistry, he focused his work on environmental chemistry. His group developed several methods for distinguishing bound and free metals in the presence of humic matter.

Later, the group studied the environmental organometallic chemistry of tin, lead, and mercury. Weber and his group are credited with more than 100 research publications.

Weber was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1962.

After retiring in 1998, he and his wife, Anne, moved to Springville, Utah. He enjoyed reading, listening to jazz music, fishing, playing tennis, mountain hiking, and working for political candidates.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years; son, Nick; daughters, Katherine Stickney and Susan; and a granddaughter.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

