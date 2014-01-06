Jazz Grows Rare Disease Portfolio With Gentium Buy

Jazz Pharmaceuticals will pay roughly $1 billion in cash to acquire Gentium, an Italian biotech firm focused on treating rare diseases. Gentium recently received European regulatory approval for Defitelio, a treatment for a condition in which veins in the liver are blocked in people undergoing a stem cell transplant. Jazz says the purchase complements its oncology and hematology portfolio. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.
