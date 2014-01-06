John C. Craig, 92, professor of chemistry and pharmaceutical chemistry emeritus at the University of California, San Francisco, died on Sept. 26, 2012, of complications related to cardiac disease.
Craig earned B.S. degrees in physics and chemistry from the University of London and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Imperial College London.
Early in his career, he taught organic chemistry at the University of Sydney, in Australia, where he subsequently earned a D.Sc. in 1962 for his research in organic and medicinal chemistry.
Craig then joined UC San Francisco, serving as a professor of chemistry and chair of the department of pharmaceutical chemistry from 1963 until 1971. He was associate dean of research from 1971 until 1992.
He produced more than 250 publications. He became a fellow of the Academy of Pharmaceutical Sciences in 1967 and a member of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology in 1975. Craig was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1959.
He received the Research Achievement Award in Analysis & Pharmaceutical Quality from the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists in 1988.
He was a lifelong amateur radio aficionado and also collected antiquarian English cookery books.
Craig is survived by his wife, Elaine; daughter, Elizabeth Myers; and two grandchildren.
